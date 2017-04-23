Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - April 23rd
7-8pm
AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
The Frames – Revelate
Kasabian – Fire
The O’Jays – Give The People What they Want
Pixies – Gigantic
The Smiths – Panic
QOTSA – Go With The Flow
The Strokes – Last Night
Metallica – Enter Sandman
Pearl Jam – Alive
Boomtown Rats – I Don’t Like Mondays
Rory Gallagher – Bad Penny
8 to 9pm
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Arcade Fire – Keep The Car Running
Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
A-House – Take It Easy On me
Primal Scream – Moving On Up
Badly Drawn Boy – The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
Alison Krauss – I Went Down To The River To Pray
Bat For Lashes – Daniel
Beck – Everybody’s Gotta Love Sometime
Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
David Bowie – Sound And Vision (remix0
Prince - Purple Rain