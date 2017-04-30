Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - April 30th
Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up
The Cardigans – Rise And Shine
Canned Heat – Going Up The Country
Bobby Womack – Across 110th St
The Stone Roses – Love Spreads
U2 – Bad (Live)
Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
The Clash – White Riot
Ocean Colour Scene – The Day We Caught The Train
The Jam – Going Underground
Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
The Undertones = My Perfect Cousin
David Bowie – Young Americans
Guns And Roses – November Rain
Cast – Walkaway
Third Smoke – Maybe In Time
Interpol – The Heinrich Maneuver
RHCP – Under The Bridge
Badly Drawn Boy – The Shining
Bon Iver – Halocene
The Beatles - Yesterday
Johnny Cash – I Hung My head
Alison Krauss – You Will be My Ain True Love