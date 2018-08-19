7–8pm

The Cranberries – Dreams

Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

Aretha Franklin – Say A Little Prayer

Arcade Fire – Keep The Car Running

Joy Division – Transmission

The Who – Baba O’Reilly

RHCP – Otherside

Beck – Devil’s Haircut

Interpol – Heimlich Maneuver

Jimi Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic

Fleetwood Mac – Big Love

Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

8-9pm

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Smiths – Panic

Aretha Franklin – Think

R.E.M – The End Of The World As We Know It

ABBA – Dancing Queen

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

Director – Reconnect

Martha & The Muffins – Echo Beach

Whipping Boy – When We Were Young

The Jam – Down In The Tube Station At Midnight

Modest Mouse – Float On

Metallica – Enter Sandman

Skunk Anansie – Hedonism

9-10pm

Aretha Franklin – Baby, I Love You

Neil Young – Needle And The Damage Done

Ane Brun – Halo

Bill Withers – Use Me

Freya Ridings - Lost Without You

Joni Mitchell – A Case Of You

Tom Waits – Grapefruit Moon

Bob Dylan – Don’t Think Twice

Tony Wright – Leave It Alone

Roxy Music – Avalon

John Martyn – May You Never

Aretha Franklin – You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman

Aretha Franklin – Bridge Over Troubled Waters