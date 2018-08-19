Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - August 19th
7–8pm
The Cranberries – Dreams
Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
Aretha Franklin – Say A Little Prayer
Arcade Fire – Keep The Car Running
Joy Division – Transmission
The Who – Baba O’Reilly
RHCP – Otherside
Beck – Devil’s Haircut
Interpol – Heimlich Maneuver
Jimi Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic
Fleetwood Mac – Big Love
Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
8-9pm
The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
The Smiths – Panic
Aretha Franklin – Think
R.E.M – The End Of The World As We Know It
ABBA – Dancing Queen
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Director – Reconnect
Martha & The Muffins – Echo Beach
Whipping Boy – When We Were Young
The Jam – Down In The Tube Station At Midnight
Modest Mouse – Float On
Metallica – Enter Sandman
Skunk Anansie – Hedonism
9-10pm
Aretha Franklin – Baby, I Love You
Neil Young – Needle And The Damage Done
Ane Brun – Halo
Bill Withers – Use Me
Freya Ridings - Lost Without You
Joni Mitchell – A Case Of You
Tom Waits – Grapefruit Moon
Bob Dylan – Don’t Think Twice
Tony Wright – Leave It Alone
Roxy Music – Avalon
John Martyn – May You Never
Aretha Franklin – You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman
Aretha Franklin – Bridge Over Troubled Waters