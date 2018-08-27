Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - August 26th
7-8pm
Led Zeppelin – Stairway To Heaven
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
New Order – True Faith
Guns And Roses – Knockin On Heaven’s Door
The Frames – God Bless Mom
The Beach Boys – God Only Knows
Elbow – Audience With The Pope
Pet Shop Boys – It’s A Sin
George Michael – Faith
Nirvana – Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
A-House – Kick Me Again Jesus
8-9pm
The Stones Roses – I Am The Resurrection
Pixies – Monkey Gone To heaven
Tom Lehrer – The Vatican Rag
The Pogues – If I Should Fall From Grace
U2 – Angel of Harlem
Soundgarden – Jesus Christ pose
Faithless – God Is A DJ
Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up
The Christians – Harvest For The World
The Smiths – Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Aretha Franklin – Son Of A Preacher Man
9-10pm
Cocteau Twins – Heaven Or Las Vegas
George Michael – Jesus To A Child
Mahalia Jackson – We Shall Overcome
Ryan Adams & the Cardinals – Mockingbird
Johnny Cash – The Man Comes Around
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
Mercury rev – Goddess On A Hiway
Bob Marley – Redemption Song
Elvis Presley – Peace In The Valley
Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah
Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Amazing Grace