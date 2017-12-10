Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - December 10th
The Rolling Stones – Let’s Spend the Night Together
Simon & Garfunkle – Hazy Shade of Winter
JJ72 – Snow
The Undertones – Teenage kicks
The Rolling Stones – Come On
Cocteau Twins – Iceblink Luck
The Cure – Let’s Go To bed
Pixies – Where is My Mind
David Bowie – Modern Love
The Rolling Stones – Honky Tonk Woman
Nirvana – Heart Shaped Box
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
The Rolling Stones – Tumbling Dice
The Rolling Stones – Paint It Black
Suede – Animal Nitrate
Oasis – Columbia
Supergrass – Moving
The Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man
Flo Morrissey and Matthew E White – Grease
Mansun – Wide Open Space
The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed
Conor Ward – City Apart
Fleet foxes – White Winter Hymnal
The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses