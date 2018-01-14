Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - January 14th
U2 – I Will Follow
New Order – Blue Monday
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Fleetwood Mac – Big Love
The Smiths – Bigmouth Strikes Again
Blondie – Call me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Prefab Sprout – Cars And Girls
The Jam – That’s Entertainment
Talking Heads – Psycho Killer
Bruce Springsteen – Glory Days
Bronski Beat – Smalltown
Bruce Springsteen – I’m On Fire
The Cure – A Forest
Nirvana – Come As You Are
Weezer – Undone (The Sweater song)
Soundgarden – Blackhole Sun
Supergrass – Late In the Day
Massive Attack – Unfinished Sympathy
Oasis – Suersonic
Teenage Fanclub – What You Do To Me
Portishead – Glory Box
REM – Find The River
Radiohead – Talkshow Host
Mazzy Star – Fade Into You