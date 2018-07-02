Happy birthday to meee...

Dolly Parton – Jolene

The Sugarcubes – Birthday

Weezer – Undone (Sweater Song)

Radiohead – Talk Show Host

The Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

Supergrass – Late In the Day

Whipping Boy – We Don’t Need Nobody Else

Tina Turner – River deep Mountain High

The Jam – Going Underground

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

Prince – Purple Rain

 

Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah

Crosby, Stills & Nash – Helplessly Hoping

Albert Niland – Wuthering Heights

A-House – No More Apologies

REM – Find The River

Sonic Youth – Superstar

Sufjan Stevens – Casimir Pulaski Day

Etta James – At Last

Van Morrison – Into The Mystic

Luke Kelly – Raglan Road