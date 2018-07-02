Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - July 1st
Dolly Parton – Jolene
The Sugarcubes – Birthday
Weezer – Undone (Sweater Song)
Radiohead – Talk Show Host
The Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
Supergrass – Late In the Day
Whipping Boy – We Don’t Need Nobody Else
Tina Turner – River deep Mountain High
The Jam – Going Underground
The Beatles – A Day In The Life
Prince – Purple Rain
Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah
Crosby, Stills & Nash – Helplessly Hoping
Albert Niland – Wuthering Heights
A-House – No More Apologies
REM – Find The River
Sonic Youth – Superstar
Sufjan Stevens – Casimir Pulaski Day
Etta James – At Last
Van Morrison – Into The Mystic
Luke Kelly – Raglan Road