Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - July 2nd
Led Zeppelin – Stairway To Heaven
Dolly Parton – Jolene
Nirvana – In Bloom
Otis Redding – Hard To Handle
Supergrass – Late In the Day
The Beatles – Across The Universe
Weezer – Buddy Holly
Johnny Cash – Boy Named Sue
Elvis Presley – Guitar Man
Kate Bush – Cloud busting
The Stone Roses – She Bangs The Drums
David Bowie – Kooks
The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses
Glen Campbell – Witchita Lineman
Portishead – Sour Times
Simon & Garfunkle – The Only Loving Boy In New York
The Smiths – Please, Please, Please Let me Get What I Want
The Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
R.E.M – Half A World Away
Bread – Everything I Own
Beirut – Elephant Gun
Lir – In A Day
Ella And Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong – Summertime
Luke Kelly - Raglan Road
Debussy – Claire De Lune