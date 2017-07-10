Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - July 9th
Guns And Roses – It Ain’t Easy
Motley Crue – Kickstart My heart
The Doors – Roadhouse Blues
Moterhead – Ace Of Spades
The Who – Baba O’Reilly
Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze
SLF – Alternative Ulster
Neil Young – Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World
Kasabian – Fire
Thin Lizzy – Emerald
Bruce Springsteen – Glory Days
Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation
AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie
Rory Gallagher – Bad Penny
Pearl Jam – Spin The Black Circle
Iron Maiden – Run To The Hills
QOTSA – No One Knows
The Beatles – Helter Skelter
Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Deep Sky Objects – Bones
Elvis Costello – A Good Year For The Roses
Bob Dylan – Corrina Corrina
Joni Mitchell – A Case Of You
Leonard Cohen – Going Home
Alt J – Dancing In The Moonlight