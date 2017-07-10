We fairly rocked it out....

Guns And Roses – It Ain’t Easy

Motley Crue – Kickstart My heart

The Doors – Roadhouse Blues

Moterhead – Ace Of Spades

The Who – Baba O’Reilly

Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze

SLF – Alternative Ulster

Neil Young – Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World

Kasabian – Fire

Thin Lizzy – Emerald

Bruce Springsteen – Glory Days

Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation

 

AC/DC – Whole Lotta Rosie

Rory Gallagher – Bad Penny

Pearl Jam – Spin The Black Circle

Iron Maiden – Run To The Hills

QOTSA – No One Knows

The Beatles – Helter Skelter

Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Deep Sky Objects – Bones

Elvis Costello – A Good Year For The Roses

Bob Dylan – Corrina Corrina

Joni Mitchell – A Case Of You

Leonard Cohen – Going Home

Alt J – Dancing In The Moonlight