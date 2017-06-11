Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - June 11th
7-8pm
The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
The Rolling Stones – Come On
Arcade Fire – Ready To Start
The Cure – Close To Me
The Rolling Stones – Miss You
New order – True Faith
The Doors Break On Through
The Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Pixies – Where Is My Mind
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
8-9pm
The Smiths – What Difference Does It Make
The Rolling Stones – She’s A Rainbow
R.E.M – Don’t Go Back To Rockville
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Daft Punk - One More Time
CCR – Proud Mary
Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight Tonight
The Rolling Stones – Paint It Black
Swimming Tapes – Queens parade
Prefab Sprout – Bonny
Radiohead – I Promise
Otis Redding – These Arms of Mine
The Rolling Stones – Angie