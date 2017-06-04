7 – 8 pm

Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime

Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

Morrissey – Suedehead

Rory Gallagher – Philby

Beastie Boys – Sabotage

Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass

Interpol – Evil

The Beatles – Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds

Fatboy Slim – Don’t Let the Man Get You Down

Pearl Jam – Spin the Black Circle

The National – Fake Empire

Elbow – One Day Like This

8 – 9 pm

Sufjan Stevens – Chicago

Doves – There Goes the Fear

Modest Mouse – Float On

David Bowie – Heroes

CSS – Let’s Make Love and Listen to Death from Above

Pixies – Debaser

Swimmers Jackson – Summer’s Here

Roberta Flack – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

Nina Simone – The Look of Love

Bon Iver – Skinny Love

Leonard Cohen – Suzanne

Jeff Buckley – Grace