Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - June 4th
7 – 8 pm
Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime
Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
Morrissey – Suedehead
Rory Gallagher – Philby
Beastie Boys – Sabotage
Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass
Interpol – Evil
The Beatles – Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds
Fatboy Slim – Don’t Let the Man Get You Down
Pearl Jam – Spin the Black Circle
The National – Fake Empire
Elbow – One Day Like This
8 – 9 pm
Sufjan Stevens – Chicago
Doves – There Goes the Fear
Modest Mouse – Float On
David Bowie – Heroes
CSS – Let’s Make Love and Listen to Death from Above
Pixies – Debaser
Swimmers Jackson – Summer’s Here
Roberta Flack – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Nina Simone – The Look of Love
Bon Iver – Skinny Love
Leonard Cohen – Suzanne
Jeff Buckley – Grace