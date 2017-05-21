Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - May 21st
The Stone Roses – Love Spreads
The Lightning Seeds – Pure
The La’s – There She Goes
Kasabian – Club Foot
The Sultans Of Ping – Give Him A Ball
Dave Clark 5 – Glad All Over
The Fratellis – Chelsea Dagger
The Futureheads – Hounds Of Love
The Kooks – She Moves In her Own Way
The Clash – White Riot
The Housemartins – Happy Hour
Thin Lizzy – The Boys Are Back In Town
Queen – We Are The Champions
U2 – I Will Follow
Soundgarden – Spoonman
Iggy Pop – The Passenger
Cake – I Will Survive
Frank & Walters – After All
Belle And Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
Kings Of Leon – Molly’s Chamber
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Radiohead – Karma Police
Led Zeppelin – Going To California
The Smiths – Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now
The Soupdragons – I’m Free
The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
The Who - Baba O’Reilly
The New Social – Get Out Of My Head
Clap Your Hands Say yeah – By The Skin Of Your Yellow Country teeth
Supergrass – Late In the day
The Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom
Radiohead – No Surprises
Air – All I Need
Tom Waits – Jersey girl
Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U