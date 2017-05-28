Songs for Slane!

7 – 8 pm

 

U2 – Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone

Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger

Pearl Jam – Alive

REM – What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

Bruce Springsteen – Thunder Road

David Bowie – Starman

Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Under the Bridge

Foo Fighters – Big Me

Guns N’ Roses – Mr. Brownstone

 

8 – 9 pm

New Order – Blue Monday

Joy Division – Atmosphere

Elbow – Running To Stand Still

Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock

State Lights – I Need Time

James – Just Like Fred Astaire

Sonic Youth – Superstar

The Hollies – He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother

Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye

Colm Mac an Iomaire – A Farewell