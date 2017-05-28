Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - May 28th
7 – 8 pm
U2 – Sunday, Bloody Sunday
Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone
Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger
Pearl Jam – Alive
REM – What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
Bruce Springsteen – Thunder Road
David Bowie – Starman
Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Under the Bridge
Foo Fighters – Big Me
Guns N’ Roses – Mr. Brownstone
8 – 9 pm
New Order – Blue Monday
Joy Division – Atmosphere
Elbow – Running To Stand Still
Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
State Lights – I Need Time
James – Just Like Fred Astaire
Sonic Youth – Superstar
The Hollies – He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother
Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye
Colm Mac an Iomaire – A Farewell