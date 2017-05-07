Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - May 7th
7-8pm
Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
Oasis – Champagne Supernova
Cream - Sunshine Of Your Mind
The Divine Comedy – The Pop Singers Fear Of The Pollen Count
OCS – The Day We Caught The Train
Arctic Monkeys – When The Sun Goes Down
The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun
Moby – Porcelain
The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset
Happy Mondays – Bob’s Yer Uncle
The Stranglers – Always the Sun
The Violent Femmes – Blister In the Sun
The Chemical brothers – Setting Sun
8-9pm
ELO – Mr Blue Sky
The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun
Avalanches – Since I Left You
4 Hero – Les Fleur
Dodgy – Staying Out For The Summer
The Undertones – Here Come The Sun
Finley Quaye – Your Love Gets Sweeter Everyday
Fontaines – Rocket From Russia
The Doors – Waiting For The Sun
Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
Groove Armada – At The River
Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
Ella Fitzgerald and Louie Armstrong – Summertime