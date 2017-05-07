7-8pm

Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

Oasis – Champagne Supernova

Cream - Sunshine Of Your Mind

The Divine Comedy – The Pop Singers Fear Of The Pollen Count

OCS – The Day We Caught The Train

Arctic Monkeys – When The Sun Goes Down

The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun

Moby – Porcelain

The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset

Happy Mondays – Bob’s Yer Uncle

The Stranglers – Always the Sun

The Violent Femmes – Blister In the Sun

The Chemical brothers – Setting Sun

8-9pm

ELO – Mr Blue Sky

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Avalanches – Since I Left You

4 Hero – Les Fleur

Dodgy – Staying Out For The Summer

The Undertones – Here Come The Sun

Finley Quaye – Your Love Gets Sweeter Everyday

Fontaines – Rocket From Russia

The Doors – Waiting For The Sun

Fleetwood Mac – Albatross

Groove Armada – At The River

Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine

Ella Fitzgerald and Louie Armstrong – Summertime