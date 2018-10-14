Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - October 14th
The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun
Kate Bush – Cloudbusting
Lightning Seeds – Pure
Crowded House – Four Seasons In One Day
CCR – Have You Ever Seen The Rain
The Kinks - Sunny Afternoon
The Pogues – Rainy Night In Soho
Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt
Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand The Rain
Bruce Springsteen – Thunder Road
AC/DC – Thunderstruck
Guns N’ Roses – November Rain
Bob Dylan – Hurricane
The Cult – Rain
The Doors – Riders On The Storm
The Cure – Prayers For Rain
The Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds
The Smiths – Hand In Glove
Pixies – Stormy Weather
Jimi Hendrix – Wind Cried Mary
Leonard Cohen – Famous Blue Raincoat
Ella Firzgerald – Stormy Weather
The Beta Band – Dry The Rain
Van Morrison – Into The Mystic
Aretha Franklin – Bridge Over Troubled Water
The Winter Flood – Fire It Up
Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
The Blue Nile – Tinseltown In The Rain
David Bowie – Wild Is The Wind
Prince – Purple Rain
Israel Kamakawiwoole – Somewhere Over The Rainbow