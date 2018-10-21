The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Metallica – Enter Sandman

Radiohead – The Bends

The Jam – That’s Entertainment

The Cure – A Letter To Elise

Blondie – Hangin’ On the Telephone

Kiss - I Was Made For Lovin’ You

The Cure – Lullaby

Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade

The Foo Fighters – All My Life

Faith No More – Epic

The Who – Baba O’Reilly

The Cure – A Forest

Thin Lizzy – Running Back

AC/DC – Shook Me All Night Long

Oasis – Columbia

The Cure – Lovecats

Editors – An End Has A Start

The The – The Beat(en) Generation

The Cure – In Between Days

David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust

Supergrass – Caught By The Fuzz

The Cure – Fire In Cairo

The Smiths – This Charming Man

Groove Armada – The River

Simon & Garfunkle – Scarborough Fair

The Cure – Burn

Talking Heads – This Must be The Place

Conor Ward – Hope

Robbie Roberston – Somewhere Down The Crazy River

Elliot Smith – Waltz #2

Suede – Still Life

The Cure Pictures Of You

Nat King Cole – Mona Lisa