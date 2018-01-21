Ed's Songs Pf Praise Playlist - January 21st
Van Morrison – Into The Mystic
The Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
The Frames – Lay Me Down
The Civil Wars – Billie Jean
The Verve – Sonnet
The Pogues – Rainy Night In Soho
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Maps
Bob Dylan – Knocking On Heaven’s Door
Elton John – Tiny Dancer
John Martyn – May You Never
Beck – Blue Moon
Velvet Underground and Nico – Sunday Morning
Irma Thomas – Anyone Who Knows What Love Is
Albert Niland – Wuthering Heights
Black – Wonderful Life
The Platters – Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Nick Cave – Into My Arms
Luke Clerkin – Will I Fly
The National – Fake Empire
Tom Waits – Martha
Bedouine – Solitary Daughter
Johnny Cash - If You Could Read My Mind
Air – All I Need
The Cranberries – Ode To My Family