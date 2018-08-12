Ed's Songs of Praise Playlist - August 12th
7 – 8pm
Madness – One Step Beyond
Blur – Song 2
Bob Marley – Three Little Birds
Broken Social Scene – 7/4 (Shoreline)
David Bowie – Five Years
Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground
White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
R.E.M. – Driver 8
Temptations – Cloud Nine
Stone Roses – Ten Story Love Song
Julian Casablancas – 11th Dimension
The Beatles – 12 Bar Original
Big Star – Thirteen
8 – 9pm
Crowded House – Four Seasons in One Day
Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
Sigur Ros – Hoppipolla
The Doors – Love Me Two Times
John Lennon – Number 9 Dream
Stevie Nicks – The Edge of Seventeen
Bob Dylan – Positively 4th Street
Deep Sky Objects – Desire
Rolling Stones – 19th Nervous Breakdown
Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box
Led Zeppelin – Ten Years Gone
9 – 10pm
Elbow – One Day Like This
John Holt – Just the Two of Us
Simon & Garfunkel – Wednesday Morning 3am
Elvis Presley – If I Can Dream
Dave Brubeck – Take Five
Pete Wingfield – 18 With A Bullet
Bruce Springsteen – Jersey Girl
Marcy Playground – Sex and Candy
Dusty Springfield – I Close My Eyes
Elliott Smith – Waltz #2
Damien Rice – 9 Crimes
U2 – One