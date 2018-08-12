Numbery songs....

Ed’s Songs of Praise 12/08/18

 

7 – 8pm

Madness – One Step Beyond

Blur – Song 2

Bob Marley – Three Little Birds

Broken Social Scene – 7/4 (Shoreline)

David Bowie – Five Years

Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground

White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

R.E.M. – Driver 8

Temptations – Cloud Nine

Stone Roses – Ten Story Love Song

Julian Casablancas – 11th Dimension

The Beatles – 12 Bar Original

Big Star – Thirteen

 

8 – 9pm

Crowded House – Four Seasons in One Day

Smashing Pumpkins – 1979

Sigur Ros – Hoppipolla

The Doors – Love Me Two Times

John Lennon – Number 9 Dream

Stevie Nicks – The Edge of Seventeen

Bob Dylan – Positively 4th Street

Deep Sky Objects – Desire

Rolling Stones – 19th Nervous Breakdown

Nirvana – Heart-Shaped Box

Led Zeppelin – Ten Years Gone

 

9 – 10pm

Elbow – One Day Like This

John Holt – Just the Two of Us

Simon & Garfunkel – Wednesday Morning 3am

Elvis Presley – If I Can Dream

Dave Brubeck – Take Five

Pete Wingfield – 18 With A Bullet

Bruce Springsteen – Jersey Girl

Marcy Playground – Sex and Candy

Dusty Springfield – I Close My Eyes

Elliott Smith – Waltz #2

Damien Rice – 9 Crimes

U2 – One