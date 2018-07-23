Ed's Songs of Praise Playlist - July 22nd
The Doors – Riders On The Storm
The La’s – There She Goes
Garbage – I’m Only Happy When It Rains
Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
The Cult – Rain
The Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds
Blind Melon – No Rain
Bryan Ferry – A Hard Rain Is Gonna Fall
Bob Dylan – Rainy Day Woman
The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
Toots & The Maytals – Louie Louie
Guns N’ Roses – November Rain
AC/DC - Thunderstruck
Kate Bush – Cloudbusting
Stone Roses – Waterfalls
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again
The Beatles – Rain
Madness – Sun and Rain
Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand The Rain
Prince – Purple Rain
Paul Simon – Slip Sliding Away
CCR – Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Radiohead - - Paranoid Android
Buddy Holly – Raining In My Heart
Hedge Schools – Magnificent Birds
The Beta Band – Dry the Rain
Leonard Cohen – Famous Blue Raincoat
Declan O’Rourke – Galileo
Iain Archer – Canal Song
David Bowie – Life On Mars
The Pogues – Rainy Night In Soho
Bob Marley - 3 Little Birds