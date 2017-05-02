Ed's Songs of Praise Playlist - May 1st
70’s
Donna Summer – I Feel Love
The Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way
Blondie – Heart of Glass
The Sex Pistols – Pretty Vacant
The Clash – London calling
Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster
Led Zeppelin – Rock ‘N’ Roll
Wings – Band On the Run
Roxy Music – Love Is the Drug
Slade – Cum On Feel the Noize
Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
Bruce Springsteen – Thunder Road
David Bowie – Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide
80’s
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Prince – Controversey
Prefab Sprout – King Of Rock ‘N’ Roll
Yazoo – Don’t Go
U2 – I Will Follow
The Cure – Love Song
Paul Simon – Diamonds On the Soles Of Her Shoes
Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough
Microdisney – Birthday girl
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Martha And The Muffins – Echo Beach
Pixies – Monkey Gone To Heaven
90’s
The Cranberries – Linger
Shane McGowan and Sinead O’Connor – Haunted By the Ghost
Blur – To the End (French Version)
Crowded House – Fall At Your Feet
R.E.M – Nightswimming
Portishead – Glorybox
Massive Attack – Karmacoma
Nick Cave And the Bad seeds – Into Your Arms
Bjork – Hyperballad
Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
Paul Weller – You Do Something To me
Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
Jeff Buckley – Hallelujah