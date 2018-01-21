From 1996, Eels debut album Beautiful Freak is Paul McLoone's #ClassicAlbumOfTheWeek.

With samples from rock'n'roll creator Fats Domino on the track Novocaine for the Soul, and with Gladys Knight and The Pips, Al Green and The Emotions samples peppered across the album, its an album that needs to be soaked up.

It was included in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

Eels play Dublin's Iveagh Gardens on July 6th 2018.

