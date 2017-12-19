Two very different Christmas albums are presented in this episode of Tins and Tunes.

On one hand Joe celebrates the captivating charm of Elvis Presley’s Christmas Album, and on the other he stands up for what surely will become a modern classic: Funny Looking Angels by Smith & Burrows.

LISTEN:

The Beers?

Galway Bay Full Sail IPA

YellowBelly Red Noir

What is Tins and Tunes?

Tins and Tunes is the brainchild of Joe Donnelly, a man who likes his tunes and also happens to enjoy the odd craft beer.

Joe selects a modern classic album and advises you on which beverages are best to accompany the LP.

You can find the full first series here.