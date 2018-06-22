Today is the last day Louise Duffy will steer her Lost In Music ship before she heads off on maternity leave.

Last night, before Louise headed off on her new adventure, she announced who would be filling in for her while she is away and we're excited to share the news with you.

Drum roll please....

Mr Ed Smith, who you will already know from his incredible show on Sunday evenings, 'Ed's Songs of Praise,' will now be keeping us company every weekday evening from 7-9pm as he takes over the reigns for Lost In Music from Louise.

Good luck Louise from all of us at Today FM!