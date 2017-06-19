From fathers to sons and sisters to sisters.. sometimes with music, its in the blood. All this week on Lost In Music, we're taking a look at families where the apple did not fall far from the tree.
Kings of Leon
Consisting of three brothers and a cousin, KOL grew up together in Tennessee.
Arcade Fire
It’s a big family affair for Arcade Fire.. Brothers Win and Will Butler share a stage and Win’s wife Régine Chassagne is also in the band.
HAIM
Haim sisters Este, Danielle & Alana Haim have always made music together. They started out as a family band with their parents before they went out on their own as HAIM.
Beyonce and Solange Knowles
Solange started out as a back up dancer for Destiny's Child before they both went solo.
Norah Jones
Norah Jones is the daughter of Ravi Shankar, who is a world-renowned sitar player and singer who is known for making classical Indian music cool. He played at Woodstock and collaborated with the Beatles and was dubbed the "Godfather" of his genre by George Harrison.
Jakob Dylan
Jakob Dylan, Bob Dylan's youngest child, is in the Wallflowers. He certainly derived his songwriting and signature hair from his dad.
Nas
The rapper's Dad is jazz musician Olu Dara, who has played with jazz legends from Art Blakey to Henry Threadgill. His Dad sees Nas as his mentor, after Nas encouraged him to release his first solo album 30 years after his career started. Olu Dara plays the cornet on Life's A Bitch on Nas' album Illmatic and they collaborated on Bridging The Gap.
