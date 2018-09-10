Lost in Music with Ed Smith is celebrating the very first Other Voices Ballina, taking place in the beautiful Mayo town on September 28th and 29th.

Live TV recordings in St. Michael’s Church will feature sets from Villagers, Little Green Cars, Julien Baker, Tamino, Seamus Fogarty, Maria Kelly and more yet to be announced.

Across the town, more than 30 free gigs on the Other Voices Music Trail, the culture and creativity series Ireland’s Edge, the delicious Food Fleadh Ballina all weekend plus buckets more.

Our Other Voices buddies have sent us a pair of red hot tickets to one of the Church recording concerts for one winner daily, it will be either for one set on Friday or one set on Saturday.And at the end of the week, one winner will hit the big time, with a super duper Other Voices weekend jaunt.

You’ll enjoy

a luxury stay at the stunning four star deluxe Mount Falcon Estate in Ballina on both Friday and Saturday.

dinner for two in the brand new Cot and Cobble Bar and Restaurant in Ballina

and tickets to all the St. Michael’s Church recordings on Friday and Saturday

To win… Join Ed Smith nightly on Lost in Music at 7pm and guess whose Other Voice we have playing.

Check out www.othervoices.ie for all the details on Other Voices Ballina September 28th and 29th