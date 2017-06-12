Indiependence Music and Arts Festival descends upon Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork from 4th to 6th August.

And the line up is jam packed with; Manic Street Preachers, Tom Odell, Sigma, Hermitage Green, The Coronas, All Tvvins, Hawklion, Talos, Lyra, Stomptown Brass, Le Boom, BARQ and many, many more all hitting the stage!

We want to send you and a pal to the festival all this week so for your chance to win just tune in to Lost in Music!

