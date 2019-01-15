David Bowie has left such a vast catalogue of music that we could easily programme a month of shows. It was the anniversary of his death last Thursday 10th January, and Paul curated Fantastic Voyage 3, this year taking a look at Bowie through the ages.

The show opened with his first single, when he was still known as Davy Jones. Paul meanders from the 1960's right up to 2016, and perhaps finished on the most poignant track from Bowie's last studio album, Blackstar, with 'I Can't Give Everything Away'.

Enjoy this playlist in order of appearance on the show.

The Paul McLoone Show

Monday - Thursday

9 - Midnight