We cannot believe it's been 3 years since David Bowie left this planet. When we woke to the news in 2016, we spent most of the day in a daze. Only one thing to do and that was to play Bowie every night for the week, to mourn the loss of the musical giant alongside our listeners.

Paul McLoone created his tribute show 'Fantastic Voyage' and we continue this show tonight. 'Fantastic Voyage 3' will take a look at Bowie through the ages, the many faces of the Thin White Duke.

Join Paul tonight for three hours of David Bowie music and listen to Paul McLoone's knowledge of the starman.

Last year's Fantastic Voyage playlist is here, if you want to listen.

Join Paul McLoone tonight 9pm.