There's something special about the crackle of a record player as the needle moves towards the turntable.

Settling in and flicking through a record collection is one of the most pleasant ways to spend your time, so mark World Record Store Day tomorrow, April 21, by heading to your local record shop and picking out a good one.

To celebrate Record Store Day the guys at Camden Recording Studios invited Fergal D'Arcy to host a very special live show, with Irish artists popping in to play covers from their favourite records.

First up was Loah, who picked Thin Lizzy's Dancin In The Moonlight - and we are so glad she did!

Then the super talented Hudson Taylor took to the recording studio to play their incredible take on Simon and Garfunkel's Fakin It.

Celebrating World Record Store Day in @camdenrecording with @FERGDARCY and @HudsonTaylor - who covered Simon and Garfunkel's 'Fakin It' and it was 🔥🔥🔥#RSD18 pic.twitter.com/tt6N0bEzUi — Today FM (@TodayFM) April 20, 2018

While Bressie blew us all away with his cover of Tom Waits' Grapefruit Moon, which was simply stunning.

Roll on World Record Store Day 2019.