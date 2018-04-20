Fergal D'Arcy Celebrates World Record Store Day With One Very Special Live Show
There's something special about the crackle of a record player as the needle moves towards the turntable.
Settling in and flicking through a record collection is one of the most pleasant ways to spend your time, so mark World Record Store Day tomorrow, April 21, by heading to your local record shop and picking out a good one.
To celebrate Record Store Day the guys at Camden Recording Studios invited Fergal D'Arcy to host a very special live show, with Irish artists popping in to play covers from their favourite records.
First up was Loah, who picked Thin Lizzy's Dancin In The Moonlight - and we are so glad she did!
Goosebumps! The incredible @musicbyloah covering Thin Lizzy's Dancin' In The Moonlight for World Record Store Day tomorrow #rsd18 @FERGDARCY 🙌 @camdenrecording pic.twitter.com/r44YA2wY7N— Today FM (@TodayFM) April 20, 2018
Then the super talented Hudson Taylor took to the recording studio to play their incredible take on Simon and Garfunkel's Fakin It.
Celebrating World Record Store Day in @camdenrecording with @FERGDARCY and @HudsonTaylor - who covered Simon and Garfunkel's 'Fakin It' and it was 🔥🔥🔥#RSD18 pic.twitter.com/tt6N0bEzUi— Today FM (@TodayFM) April 20, 2018
While Bressie blew us all away with his cover of Tom Waits' Grapefruit Moon, which was simply stunning.
Wrapping up @FERGDARCY's special live show marking World Record Store Day @camdenrecording with @nbrez covering Tom Waits 'Grapefruit Moon' ❤️❤️ #RSD18 pic.twitter.com/C5uFDRAUh9— Today FM (@TodayFM) April 20, 2018
Roll on World Record Store Day 2019.