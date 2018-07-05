We cannot wait for All Together Now this August Bank Holiday.

Look at all the new additions to the line up. Amazing spoken word area, new music acts including sing along social - which I am very partial too.

So alongside Roisin Murphy, First Aid Kit, Mura Masa there are all these new great additions.

Paul McLoone and Lost in Music with Ed Smith will have all the info on the festival over the next few weeks.

On the front lawns of Curraghmore House, overlooking the picturesque lake we bring together an array of beautiful minds, poets, passionate performers, artists and artisans to create the programme All Curious Minds... #ATN18 https://t.co/p1KYCM9bu2 pic.twitter.com/zF5Gfz1XVE — All Together Now (@ATNfestival) July 5, 2018

With just 4 weeks to go, sunshine in the offing for the bank holiday weekend, a stunning site - and so much to see, hear and do, we are excited to announce All Curious Minds.

On the front lawns of Curraghmore House, overlooking the picturesque lake we bring together an array of beautiful minds, poets, passionate performers, artists and artisans to create the programme All Curious Minds, curated by Linda Devlin.

“All Curious Minds is about creating a space full of possibility; taking risks and asking the audience to come with you. Sometimes the best experiences at a festival come from finding something beautiful that you weren’t necessarily looking for, and so this programme is as much about local young poets and rising talent as it is about more established artists. We have over 50 diverse speakers and artists featuring spoken word poetry, rap, collaborations with musicians, readings and panels with authors of fiction and non-fiction, journalists, theatre makers and podcasters - from Waterford LIT youth and an ATN Poetry Slam, to acclaimed author Will Self and a spoken word show from the legendary Suggs.

All Curious Minds is about extraordinary ideas, a celebration of growth and a communion through art”. - Linda Devlin, All Curious Minds Curator

REGGIE WATTS

Reggie Watts is an internationally renowned vocal artist/ beatboxer/ musician/ comedian who wows audiences with his live performances which are 100% improvised. Using his formidable voice, looping pedals, and his vast imagination, Reggie blends and blurs the lines between music and comedy. No two performances are the same and to that end, “genius” is the word most often used to describe Reggie Watts.

WILL SELF

English novelist, journalist, political commentator and television personality, Will Self is one of the UK's most prolific and high-profile writers. He has authored over 20 books of fiction and journalism. Novels such as 'The Book of Dave' and 'Umbrella' were met with critical acclaim, with the latter being shortlisted for the 2012 Man Booker Prize.

Self has also been a long-standing public commentator on urbanism and the built environment, having released 'Sore Sites' in 2000, a collection of his column pieces written for 'Building Design' magazine, and 'Psychogeography' in 2007, a collection documenting his long urban walks exploring the psychology of place. Self's latest novel 'Phone' concludes this ‘epic and highly ambitious modernist trilogy, and could well be his finest work to date.’ (Building Design)

SUGGS

Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace. Nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics. Watching his underpants fall to earth on Bowie’s driveway. Things have gone a smidge surreal since the Madness frontman was a twelve year old in shorts on the tough streets of North London. Constantly expecting that inevitable tap on the shoulder to hear ‘what are you doing here, Sunshine?’ how has he got this far? In this business you can be washed up at any minute. How has he managed to get away with it for so long? Fame is a tightrope and Suggs has fallen off many times. But for all the near death experiences he takes great solace in the words of the Greek philosopher, Blondie: the tide is high, but I’m holding on…’

MASHROU' LEILA is a five-strong indie band based in Beirut. Born out of a late night / early morning jam session at the American University of Beirut, these incredible Lebanese musicians. They have released 3 critically acclaimed records, one of which debuted in the top 20 Billboard World Charts.

Australian born HAAI's absorbing & slow-release style makes for sets that deal in long lasting pleasures rather than instant hits of gratification, part of the reason she was installed as resident at London club Phonox. As well as 2017 marking her first solo releases under the HAAi moniker, it’s a year that has seen her touring career take off.

We’ll also welcome the amazing DAVID KITT. Fresh from releasing Yous, his first solo record for nine years as “the most free I’ve felt making a record since my debut Small Moments”. David Kitt’s sense of freedom is bound up in themes of renewal, movement, and a constant reshaping of his musical preoccupations. The last number of years have seen him touring and recording as a member of Tindersticks, producing other musicians’ work, exploring techno, disco, and house under his New Jackson moniker, remixing everyone from Shit Robot to The XX, and producing intriguing, eclectic DJ sets and radio shows. Yous is one of Kitt’s best, and most personal musical statements, to date and we cannot wait until his live show with us!

The SING ALONG SOCIAL is a zero-commitment choir designed for people who can't sing. Created by singing enthusiast Aoife McElwain, the Sing Along Social has been facilitating caterwauling craic at parties, weddings and festivals in Ireland, the U.K. and beyond since 2015., Aoife will bring in the expert assistance of Chief Craic Mechanic Anna Jacobto ensure peak levels of craic are reached and maintained

We’ll be delighted to welcome Jamaican band PERSONS OF INTEREST - a group of fabulous musicians, entertainers and producers who’ll be bringing their patented brand of party music to Curraghmore.

DJ DEECE has been banging out memorable shows on what seems like a weekly basis! His Deece Series party has seen him welcome Jackmaster, Baba Stiltz, Jack J and Denis Sulta to Dublin. On top of this, Deece recently joined Jackmaster as part of his Mastermix tour and Bicep on their Irish tour!

Former members of the band Halfset, Stephen Shannon and Cillian McDonnell now produce music under the moniker MOUNT ALASKA. The Dublin duo are seasoned stalwarts of the Irish music scene. Their combined efforts result in experimental electronic tracks with a mix of machines and synthesizers.

FEHDAH is an eight piece future afro soul band led by Emma Garnett. The music combines Emma’s African roots with her and her band’s irresistible hip hop and funk forays to create a sound that’s simultaneously forward looking and referential to the past. Largely influenced by the Wassoulou music of West Africa and Neo - Soul of North America, Emma's polyphonically driven music brings a soupy mix of rhythm and harmony from two sides of the globe.

Producer and DJ, R KITT has released 2 critically acclaimed records in the last year. His live sets are filled with synths and drum machines, resulting in high octane, thumping, melodic and euphoric performances. Bring comfy shoes, don’t hesitate to get sweaty and get ready to dance.

BASCIVILLE are Wexford brothers Cillian and Lorcan Byrne, who fuse their own unique blend of rhythm and blues with jazz, folk and orchestral harmonies - cementing their reputation as a must see live act

The WEST CORK UKULELE ORCHESTRA is comprised of 9 disparate musical talents brought together for one purpose: to rock the planet, ukulele-style! Leapfrogging over barriers of genre, time and taste, The WCUO plunder the last 60 years of musical awesomeness to put on a rip-roaring show full of lush harmonies and death-defying ukulele-playin