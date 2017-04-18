Louise Duffy and the team on Lost in Music have been loving the latest music from Fionn Regan.

NEW TRACK: The Meetings of the Waters

He released his 5th album The Meetings of the Waters on Friday, Fionn released the lead single The Meetings of the Waters in February.

The video for the album’s title track and lead single features Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy, of peaky binders and batman begins fame; The video features Cillian taking a solitary car journey down a country road to Regan’s tender vocals and crisp acoustic guitars.

The Meetings of the Waters, his first album in nearly half a decade, was released on April 14 2017 via his own label imprint常に愛TSUNENI AI (translates to “Always Love” in Japanese)

It has been a crucial few years of transience for the acclaimed Irish musician, Fionn Regan. Fionn relocated to the Irish countryside, and considered a move full time into visual art, ultimately going through a necessary process of shedding skin and strengthening his resolve. You’ll have probably heard his voice recently, even if you weren’t aware of it. The lyric ‘where the days have no numbers’ from his album track Abacus was sampled by Justin Vernon on 00000 Million from Bon Iver’s 22, A Million LP.

Born in Bray, Ireland, Regan came to prominence with the release of his debut studio album, The End of History in 2006. Over the course of his career, Regan has been nominated for the Choice Music Prize in Ireland, the Mercury Prize in the U.K. and the Shortlist Music Prize in the U.S.