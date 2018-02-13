Fontaines DC | #PlayIrish Act of The Week
It's been a strong start to 2018 from Fontaines DC.
They're in the middle of an Irish tour, about to release another double A-side and have supported Franz Ferdinand's Dublin gig.
A band that are quintessentially Dublin, their rock n'roll rumblings reflect our dirty aul town from the gritty to the great.
Chequeless Reckless / Boys In The Better Land is due for release on February 23rd and Louise will be playing the lead track Chequeless Reckless all this week.
A band that most definitely have to be experienced live, check out their Facebook for dates for a chance to see them in small venues, places they won't be playing for long.
