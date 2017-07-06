Francis and The Lights is back! And you may remember him for getting Bon Iver and even Kanye West to do a choreographed dance in the video for their single Friends last summer...

Well Francis and The Lights is back this summer and showing off some fancy footwork with pal Chance The Rapper.

The video has been announced as the official video sequel to Friends and is also directed by Jake Schreier, who has worked with the pair on their solo videos and he's also directed videos for Cashmere Cat and Haim's brand new single Want You Back.

And the video was filmed in one single shot!

This pair are so cute! Here's a live version from Boston Calling Festival earlier this year.