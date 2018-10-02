Want to keep on top of the very best new music? Lost in Music with Ed Smith has a spotify playlist which is updated weekly with all the music we feature on the show. (Plus a few extra little bits)

This week you can hear Chemical Bros new song 'Free Yourself' which is a real grower of a track. Watch it performed live here.

Aurora is back with a spell binding song called 'Churchyard', this song feels like the Norwegian star has grown into her own power, it is on her surprise second album which she has just released called Step 1.

Olly Murs has teamed up with Snoop Dogg, yes you read that right. 'Moves' may sound really familiar and that might just be because Mr Ed Sheeran wrote the song. It's super catchy but to be honest, you could swap Olly for Ed in the vocals and probably wouldn't know the difference!

