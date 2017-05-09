Paul McLoone has acquired tickets for George Clinton at Vicar St next week. He wants a listener a night to win them!

#FirstForMusic Monday - Thursday 9pm - Midnight.

Funk legend, originator of the P-Funk sound, and the genius behind Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton, returns to Dublin on May 16th for a one off show at Vicar Street, his first headline show here since 2009.

Alongside James Brown and Sly Stone, Clinton is recognized as one of the founding fathers of Funk, and had a profound influence on late 20th century music. He was a huge influence on Prince, and equally, Clinton called Prince the epitome of a rock star. You can hear Parliament and Funkadelic in everyone from the early Hip Hop innovators to Red Hot Chili Peppers.Snoop Dogg famously sampled Clinton’s ‘Atomic Dog’, Skee-Lo sampled him for ‘I Wish’, and he was also sampled by Ice Cube, Nas, 2Pac, Gang Starr, and countless others.

Parliament and Funkadelic live shows are legendary events, and this Dublin show, with an eighteen piece band, is destined to be one of the gigs of the year.

The Mothership is coming y’all. Get on board, cos P-Funk’s gonna funk you up!