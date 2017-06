Get Beth Ditto's new track We Could Run #OnYourRadar

We're loving the return of Gossip goddess Beth Ditto!

The powerhouse singer's latest single is off her debut solo album Fake Sugar (out June 16th) and its a big thumping retro rock n'roll number.

She's on a US and Europe tour at the minute but with no Irish dates announced just yet.

