Get The Way I Do by Bishop Briggs

Born in London, to parents from Bishopbriggs in Scotland (hence her stage name) and raised in Tokyo and Hong Kong.. Briggs realised her love for singing in Japanese karaoke bars as a child. At 18, she moved to LA and was quickly snapped up by her label.

Her previous releases have made it to Number 1 on the Popular Chart on Hype Machine and Number 2 on Spotify's Global Viral 50.

Last summer, she joined Coldplay on the second leg of their US tour and is now on a solo tour of North America, Australia and the UK.

Her latest dark and stormy single The Way I Do is off Bishop Brigg's recently released self-titled EP.

You might also recognise this song from the Orange Is The New Black season 5 trailer..

