Get this on your radar immediately!

Tune by Chase & Status featuring Blossoms. This Moment

The collaboration happened when they bumped into each other whilst recording. It's joint written by Chase & Status and Blossoms, with Ogden from Blossoms singing.

Ogden said this in NME. “The collaboration came together really quickly and naturally. It was a good buzz to step out of my comfort zone. I believe the kids call such tunes ‘f##king bangers’.

Bang of Kasabian off the track too we think.

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy is on weeknights 7pm and is the place to find out what you should have on your radar.