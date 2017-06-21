Haim's return has been well worth the wait!

The follow up album Something To Tell You to their 2013 debut is landing on July 7th and they've just released the third single Little Of Your Love.

And its full of catchy hooks, twangy guitars and crooning lyrics. Little Of Your Love was originally written for Amy Schumer's film Trainwreck. Even though it didn't make the cut to the soundtrack, the process spurred on the band to start the album.

Ahead of the release, the Haim sisters hosted an intimate pop up show with only 100 fans in Hollywood over the weekend. During the gig they sang Shania Twain's super sassy Man! I Feel Like a Woman, check out the video below.

