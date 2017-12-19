Don't Don't Do It is the third single from N.E.R.D from their first album in seven years, Nobody Ever Really Dies.

Co-written by Frank Ocean and featuring Kendrick Lamar, the track was inspired by the death of African-American Keith Scott who was shot dead by a Charlotte police officer last year.

With a big political message, Don't Don't Do it has gotta get #OnYourRadar.

Pharrell has hinted at a tour, hopefully N.E.R.D will include Ireland in their stop-offs!

