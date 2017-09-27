Sorcha Richardson is back from Brooklyn to her hometown of Ireland, she played Sounds From A Safe Harbour in Cork this month and is to support Imelda May on her Irish tour next month.

She's also back with new music! Her latest single Waking Life is a sweet, sad and shadowy track that's bursting at the seams.

She's proven she's a lovely lyricist on her previous work that encapsulate the emotion she's feeling and Waking Life is no different - perfectly capturing worrying thoughts of feeling lost in life.

