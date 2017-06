Holding On is the second track off The War On Drugs upcoming album A Deeper Understanding and its sounding all sorts of Springsteen!

It's the follow up to their last album Lost In The Dream from 2014, and The War On Drugs have splashed into dreamy and bouncy synths and racy n' basey guitars.

A Deeper Understanding drops on August 25th.

