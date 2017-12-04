Liverpudlians The Wombats latest track Lemon To A Knife Fight has gotta get #OnYourRadar.

Tackling combat injustice through fruit, the track features on the band's upcoming album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life due out on February 9th.

Check out the zesty video here that director Finn Keenan describes as “David Lynch meets Power Rangers".

The Wombats play The Academy on March 14th 2018.

Lost In Music with Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm.