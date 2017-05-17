Tonight's track to get #OnYourRadar is Tom Walker and Karma.

Tom Walker was born in Scotland and raised in Manchester on his father's record collection of Ray Charles, The Police and Bob Marley.

His latest EP 'Blessings' was produced by Jim Abbiss who's worked with Adele, Arctic Monkeys and Kasabian.

He's on tour with George Ezra at the minute but stopping by The Olympia on May 29th and Limerick Milk Market on May 30th for solo shows.

Here's a live rendition of his track 'Just You And I'

