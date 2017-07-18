Indiependence Music & Arts Festival is back again this year from 4th- 6th August in Deer Farm, Mitchelstown Co. Cork

There are still day tickets available for the festival- featuring acts like The Coronas, Manic Street Preachers, Hermitage Green, The Riptide Movement and many more.

To celebrate, Off The Charts have a pair of VIP weekend tickets up for grabs every day this week. Weekend tickets are completely sold out so this is your last chance to get your hands on them. Today’s prize includes

Daily Prize:

· Pair of Weekend VIP Tickets to Indiependence Festival

· VIP campsite access for premium showers & porcelain toilet facilities!

· Access to the Indie Garden

On Thursday, one lucky daily winner will be upgraded to:

· 4x VIP Weekend Camping Tickets

· A Festi-Hut for all your posh glamping needs

· €500 spending money

· €250 Indie Merchandise Voucher

· Full Weekend hospitality

Fergal is looking for you to show off your rapping skills to be in with a chance to win.

Tune in from 2.30 and see what the craic is!