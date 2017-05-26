Music fans are still in shock following the tragic death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

The 52 year old passed away suddenly in Detroit last week.

His funeral will take place in Los Angeles later and today's private service will be followed by a public memorial - where fans will be able to see the burial site.

Fans have been paying tribute to the singer with one isolating Chris' vocals in Black Hole Sun.

It's only after listening to the entire song that you can fully appreciate how talented this man was.