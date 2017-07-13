Few albums managed to puzzle and impress critics and fans as much as Demon Days, from Damon Albarn’s ‘side project’ Gorillaz.

This was no hobby for Albarn, however, and the album was a massive commercial and critical hit. Joe peers into the melting pot of genres and styles, examining what made Demon Days so special and one of the most exciting albums of the noughties

LISTEN: Gorillaz – Demon Days



The Beers?

Ska Brewing Modus Hoperandi IPA

O’Hara’s Notorious Red Ale



What is Tins and Tunes?

Tins and Tunes is the brainchild of Joe Donnelly, a man who likes his tunes and also happens to enjoy the odd craft beer.

Joe selects a modern classic album and advises you on which beverages are best to accompany the LP.