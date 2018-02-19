This weeks Homegrown Hero is none other than Derry native Catherine McGrath. The Irish singer and songwriter blends pop and country to make one hell of a unique sound.

The 20 year old Northern Ireland starlet signed to Warner Bros at the age of just 19. In December of 2016 Catherine released her debut EP, a four-song release titled One. The EP has accumulated almost 1 million streams on Spotify already.

Tracks from the EP have also made it into endless Spotify playlists, such as Global New Music Friday Playlists. Catherine's single Hell Would Have To Freeze Over ranked at number 9 on the Spotify Viral Chart, as well as reaching number 1 on the Very Nearly Nashville Playlist.

Catherine's style is hugely influenced by the likes of early days Taylor Swift, as well as Kacey Musgraves.

Catherine's Irish and UK tour kicks off next month. She plays The Academy in Dublin on March 8th and Belfast's Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast on March 7th.

To find out more, and follow Catherine's progress, you can head over to her website by clicking here.

You can catch our Homegrown Hero every day on Dermot & Dave from 9am.