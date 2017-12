A Christmas pressie from the Grammy nominated Jax Jones!

His new track Breathe is the follow up to 'Song of the Summer' You Don't Know Me Feat. Rays and Instruction Feat. Demi Lovato.

On Breathe, Jax Jones has teamed up with Norway's Ina Wroldsen and its full of big catchy beats - some very hot house-pop that's definitely one for the dancefloors!

