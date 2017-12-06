Fair to say Huntar is one talented singer..

He's started covering tracks weekly (well worth the follow on Twitter!)

This week, it's The 1975's Somebody Else.

His track Be My Girl is the Lost In Music #OnYourRadar track today.

Echoing a mix of Miguel and Justin Bieber, its a big burst of R&B!

Give it a listen..

Lost In Music with Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm.