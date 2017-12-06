Huntar 'Be My Girl' #OnYourRadar
Fair to say Huntar is one talented singer..
He's started covering tracks weekly (well worth the follow on Twitter!)
This week, it's The 1975's Somebody Else.
New #60SecondCover Somebody Else • @the1975 https://t.co/Gunc2zVygC pic.twitter.com/pJAnqIkUk2— HUNTAR (@HUNTARmusic) December 4, 2017
His track Be My Girl is the Lost In Music #OnYourRadar track today.
Echoing a mix of Miguel and Justin Bieber, its a big burst of R&B!
Give it a listen..
